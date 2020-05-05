I'm a Virgin
- AnticsThe Weeknd Relates To Lil Uzi Vert's Depressing Sex LifeLil Uzi Vert admits that he is celibate and, after the release of his American Dad episode, The Weeknd knows the struggle.By Alex Zidel
- TVThe Weeknd Premieres "I'm A Virgin" Song On American DadThe Weeknd reveals that he is pure as a dove in his new song "I'm A Virgin," which premiered on American Dad.By Alex Zidel
- TVThe Weeknd Performs Song "I'm A Virgin" On "American Dad!"The Weeknd had fun with this one, and we've got a peek at the episode, and his performance, below.By Erika Marie