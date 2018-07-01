ICY GRL
- MusicSaweetie Performs At iHeartRadio Music Festival In Her Airport ClothesThe show must go on.By Angela Savage
- MusicQuavo Gifts Saweetie A $75K Iced Out Snowflake Chain For ChristmasQuavo makes sure Saweetie lives up to being an "ICY GRL" with his Christmas gift to her.By Aron A.
- MusicSaweetie On Dealing With Haters & Living Up To The "ICY GRL" Hype"Pissed" didn't come out of nowhere.By Zaynab
- Original ContentSaweetie Is Only Just Getting Started: "ICY GRL" Bets On Her TalentSaweetie's not going anywhere anytime soon.By Milca P.
- SongsSaweetie Joins Zak Abel On "You Come First"Zak Abel sets his priorities.By Milca P.
- MusicSaweetie Confirms She & Quavo Are Dating: "I Enjoy His Company"Saweetie & Quavo are a sure thing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSaweetie's "ICY GRL" Earns Gold CertificationSaweetie continues her rise.By Milca P.