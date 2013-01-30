i am not a human being 2
- NewsLil Wayne Says He Was "Trying To Be Underground" With "IANAHB2"Lil Wayne says that he approach his "I Am Not A Human Being II" album as "trying to be underground."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBirdman Gives Ace Hood & Future Gold Plaques For "Bugatti" & Lil Wayne's "IANAHB2" Goes GoldAce Hood's "Bugatti" goes gold, as does Lil Wayne's "I Am Not A Human Being II."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFirst Week Sales For Lil Wayne's "I Am Not A Human Being II"Lil Wayne's "I Am Not A Human Being II" landed at #2 opening week.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Lil Wayne's "I Am Not A Human Being II"With his tenth solo album "I Am Not A Human Being 2", Lil' Wayne proves once again that he's not quite of this earth. By Iva Anthony
- NewsShit StainsWith Weezy F's new album, "I Am Not A Human Being II," having dropped today, check out this bonus cut which you can get when you cop the Target edition of the album. And for those of you who have heard the LP, whatchu think?By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne & T.I. Announce "Americas Most Wanted" Tour, Wayne Talks About His HealthLil Wayne thanks fans for their support in a new video, and announces an upcoming tour with T.I.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuicy J Reveals He Produced Three Songs On Lil Wayne's "I Am Not A Human Being II"Juicy J reveals he's produced three tracks with Crazy Mike for Lil Wayne's upcoming album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRich As Fuck (CDQ/Official Version)Here's the official version of Weezy's single with 2 Chainz, off "I Am Not A Human Being II," coming on March 26th. Grab the song on iTunes.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne Pushes Back European Tour With Mac Miller To October [Update: New Dates Revealed]Lil Wayne has decided that he is moving back his European tour with Mac Miller until October, originally scheduled to kick off in March. The decision was made in an effort to give Weezy more time to develop and plan out his "I Am Not A Human Being II" project.By Jason Pollak
- NewsLil Wayne Reveals "I Am Not A Human Being 2" Artwork [Update: Release Date & Single Artwork Revealed]Lil Wayne gives us the cover for his upcoming "I Am Not A Human Being 2" album.By Trevor Smith