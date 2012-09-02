Jason Pollak
Hot 97 and Boost Mobile teamed up to host a pop-up shop in Harlem while Angie Martinez and her team announced this years Summer Jam Festival lineup.
Chief Keef was on Twitter last night causing a ruckus. He first told Nicki Minaj to "Drop Da Dead Dinner", then asked Rihanna for a feature and later asked Nicki for the same.
LL Cool J is currently gearing up to drop his latest album "Authentic". Today, he announces the "Kings Of The Mic" tour with guests Ice Cube, Public Enemy and De La Soul.
DJ Whoo Kid recently sat down for an interview with Montreality. He explained that he has heard twenty-two new 50 Cent tracks as well as a new Eminem feature for his upcoming album, "Street King Immortal."
The confusion regarding Lil Wayne's current health crisis continues. A new report confirms that Lil Wayne's "I'm good" tweet was not sent from Cedars-Sinai Hospital.
In the recent weeks, Lil Wayne has been subjected to some bad press because of his comments regarding the Miami Heat and NBA. Today, Wayne's friend DJ Khaled, tries to explain it was all a misunderstanding and that Wayne has nothing against the city of Miami.
Today, a Louisiana state judge refused to lift indictment charges against Lil Boosie's alleged hired hit man, Michael "Marlo Mike" Louding.
T.I. and Joe Budden got together to put on a show at NYC's Best Buy Theatre in Times Square. It was part of the MetroPCS 5 Boro Tour, which already featured Kendrick Lamar and will continue into April.
Lil Wayne has decided that he is moving back his European tour with Mac Miller until October, originally scheduled to kick off in March. The decision was made in an effort to give Weezy more time to develop and plan out his "I Am Not A Human Being II" project.
Big Daddy Kane recently announced that he will be collaborating with DJ Premier on a new album. The two recently released "28 Bars Of Kane" and want to keep the positive vibes flowing.
DJ Whoo Kid reveals that Snoop Dogg almost signed a joint venture deal with 50 Cent and G-Unit Records back in 2003.
Southern California rapper Big Hutch, a.k.a. Cold 187um, claims Tyga is "biting" on his brand name "187" and did not seek his permission to use it.
On Thursday, a judge finally ruled in favor of Pitbull in his court case dealing with Lindsay Lohan. The case stems back from 2011 when Lohan sued Pitbull because he used her likeness and name in his hit song "Give Me Everything".
The NBA All Star Weekend has finally arrived. Tonight at 7 PM, celebrities such as Ne-Yo, Kevin Hart, Trey Songz and Usian Bolt will partake in 9th Annual Celebrity All Star Game. More events are scheduled throughout the weekend.
After snatching up a few Grammys this past Sunday, Kanye West is now focusing on his sixth studio album. Fellow Grammy winner, The-Dream, and Malik Yusef have confirmed that they will be working with the G.O.O.D. Music boss on his upcoming project.
After the release of Future's "Karate Chop", featuring the Young Money honcho Lil Wayne, Emmet Till's cousin had a few words to say about the use of her relative's name in the song.
Continuing their trend of signing international talent, YMCMB has inked a deal with Asian-American group, Aziatix, for a reported $11.3 million.
B.O.B was recently on the panel of BMI's "How I Wrote That Song" and discussed how Busta Rhymes has influenced his career. He also spoke about the uncertainty in the music industry.
Last night 2 Chainz made his television acting debut, playing himself, on CBS's sitcom "2 Broke Girls."
Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, recently spoke out about his opposition towards The Barclay's Center. In the interview he addresses his feelings towards fellow Brooklynite and minority owner of the Nets, Jay-Z, stating he does not want his comments to be seen as an attack.
HNHH breaks down some of the top directors in the music industry. From Colin Tilley to Hype Williams to Alex Nazari, hip hop is full of new and creative directors making a name for themselves today.
Although his last two projects were sparse on features, Curren$y's newest tape has guests from Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, Juicy J, Young Roddy and more. The combination of feature rappers and chilled out beats give this mixtape some extra life. With solid production from the likes of Harry Fraud, Lex Luger, Thelonius Martin, and Statik Selektah.
Soulja Boy drops a remix to Drake's new song "Started From The Bottom".
Check out Juelz Santana "Talks Status of Third Dipset Album" Video, the latest video from Juelz Santana, released on Tuesday, January 15th, 2013. Juelz Santana's chances in this game are improving with each new release, and Juelz Santana "Talks Status of Third Dipset Album" Video is no exception - quite the opposite, in fact. It's a nice addition to the impressive catalogue Juelz Santana has been building over the years. We're definitely anticipating the next move.
Last night, Nicki Minaj graced all of her adoring fans at Webster Hall for her Christmas Extravaganza. The event was hosted by the New York Hip-Hop and R & B station Hot 97. It was packed out as fans from all over the five boroughs headed downtown in Manhattan to get their glimpse of the Young Money Princess in all her glory. Although previously at odds over the Summer Jam fiasco, it was a nice reunion for the two parties.
Join us at HotNewHipHop as we countdown the Top 25 Sexiest Videos of 2012. Watch all the videos below the in the gallery.
Wiz Khalifa has been a busy man this past year. His album "O.N.I.F.C." is currently on the way as is his new son, he has been touring like crazy, is set go on another tour shortly, made a movie with Snoop Lion, released his "Taylor Allderdice" mixtape and still had time to record yet another solid mixtape for all us fans out there. With the release of "Cabin Fever 2" this marks Wiz's 11th mixtape of his career and second in seven months.
Laced with built in quality features, "Cruel Summer" serves as a launching pad for upcoming solo efforts from the talented roster. Come for the previously released bangers you have heard Kanye let loose on, but stay for the unheard tracks that add depth to this compilation album.
Peep Nipsey Hussle Feat. Master P & Jeremih "In The Studio Recording" Video, the latest visual from Nipsey Hussle. It dropped on Wednesday, September 19th, 2012. Nipsey Hussle's future brightens with every new release, and Nipsey Hussle Feat. Master P & Jeremih "In The Studio Recording" Video certainly isn't an exception. It's a fitting addition to a solid catalogue that Nipsey Hussle has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're excited to hear more.
Long since considered a legend in the game, in his latest mixtape "Reloaded", Twista proves that he's not only a legend of the past, but primed to spit fire well into the future.
Watch Macklemore Feat. Ryan Lewis "The Heist Deluxe Edition (Trailer)" Video - it's the latest video from Macklemore, having dropped on Wednesday, September 5th, 2012. Macklemore's musical situation is improving with every new release, and Macklemore Feat. Ryan Lewis "The Heist Deluxe Edition (Trailer)" Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work Macklemore has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what Macklemore
While working on their upcoming project, the Ying Yang Twins drop a free remix to Ludacris' "Jingalin". Track was produced by Da Internz.
This is one of three songs Soulja Boy dropped last night off his TwitMusic account. This one is called "That Nigga Not Me".