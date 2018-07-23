i admit
- MusicR. Kelly To Perform At Madison Square Garden Amid Numerous Sexual Assault AllegationsMadison Square Garden has released a statement on the matter. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Brother Exposes Him As Closeted Gay & Disease-Spreading Hoe In Diss TrackCarey Killa Kelly claps back at the RnB singer with "I Confess" track.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Should Admit To Being A Pedophile, Alleged Sex Slave Father Says"What did he admit to?"
By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Called Out In Ex-Wive's Scathing "I Admit" RemixDrea Kelly wants the RnB singer to be held accountable.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly's "I Admit" Garners Mixed Reactions From Fans On TwitterR. Kelly's new 19-minute song has fans divided.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly "I Admit" Lyrics Are HereRead through R. Kelly's "I Admit" lyrics here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsR. Kelly Attempts To Clear His Name In Tell-All Confessional "I Admit"R. Kelly is here to provide some context with his longest tale since "Trapped In The Closet." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicR. Kelly Addresses Sex Cult Allegations, Illiteracy, & More In 19-Minute Song "I Admit"R. Kelly gets a lot off his chest in "I Admit."By Alex Zidel