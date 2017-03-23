humanz
- MusicGorillaz Perform New Snoop Dogg-Featured Song "Hollywood"The song will feature on their as-of-yet unannounced new album.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicGorillaz Will Be Dropping An Album In 2018Gorillaz are working on a follow-up on to their "Humanz" album.By Chantilly Post
- NewsGorillaz & Little Simz Unite On "Garage Palace"Gorillaz comes through with a special treat for Halloween. By Aron A.
- Music VideosGorillaz "Strobelite" VideoGorillaz grab Peven Everett for their latest video off of "Humanz."By Aron A.
- MusicVince Staples & Danny Brown Join Gorillaz "HUMANZ" TourGorillaz tour will kick off in July.By Jonathan Carey
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: May 10Kendrick Lamar tops the charts for third consecutive week.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs Of April (On Spotify)April highlights: Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Wale, Playboi Carti, and more.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicStream The Gorillaz's New Album "Humanz"Out now, stream the Gorillaz's first album in seven years called "Humanz."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHumanz [Album Stream]Gorillaz' first album in seven years, "Humanz," has finally arrived.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe ApprenticeGorillaz drop another track off "Humanz," the eighties tinged "The Apprentice." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSaturn Barz (Remix)Bauuer remixes Gorillaz and Popcaan's saucy "Saturn Barz."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs Of March 2017 (On Spotify)Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Mike WiLL Made-It, J.I.D, and much more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWe Got The PowerHear "We Got The Power," one of four new songs from the Gorillaz.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSaturn BarzHear "Saturn Barz," one of four new songs from the Gorillaz.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicGorillaz Announce Album "Humanz," Share Release Date & TracklistGorillaz reveal "Humanz," share FOUR new songs.By Danny Schwartz