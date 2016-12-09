hotnew16
- Original ContentVOTE: Who Won 2016? Choose From Drake, Chance The Rapper, Young Thug & MoreWhich rapper should be named champion of 2016? By Angus Walker
- MusicMost Searched Artists On HNHH Of 2016It's our annual look at which artists garnered the most attention on our site this past year.By Rose Lilah
- ProfilesBreakout Producers Of 20168 producers who are here to stay.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentWho Was The Hardest Working Rapper Of 2016?See how many shows your favorite emcee played this year.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentHottest 20 Mixtapes Of 2016HNHH Presents: The Hottest 20 Mixtapes of 2016. By Angus Walker
- MusicBreakout Artists Of 20168 new solo artists who made major strides this year.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentHottest Album Covers Of 2016HNHH's editors pick the 15 best album and mixtape covers of 2016.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentHottest 20 Albums Of 2016HotNewHipHop selects our top 20 albums of the year.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentHottest 50 Songs Of 2016#HotNew16 has begun. Presenting HNHH's Hottest 50 Songs of 2016. By Angus Walker