hosting gig
- BeefAlexis Skyy & Ari Fletcher Finally Had Their Run-In At A Strip ClubSworn enemies Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher came face-to-face recently after both were booked to host at a Florida strip club, but things didn't exactly pop off in the way we all thought it would.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAlicia Keys Hosting This Year's GRAMMY AwardsAlicia Keys is ecstatic to announce that she's hosting the GRAMMYs.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentOprah Winfrey & Steve Harvey Shoot Down Oscars Hosting Gig ProspectThey ain't rocking with the idea.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChris Rock On 91st Oscars Host: "Damn I've Lost Another Job To Kevin Hart"Chris Rock pokes fun at Kevin Hart while praising the Philly comedian for his Oscars gig.By Aron A.