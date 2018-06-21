hood favorite
- Music VideosJay Critch Is Fully Iced Out In His Video For "Spooky"Self-proclaimed "Hood Favorite" Jay Critch returns with a new video filled with fam, fans and a strong flex of jewelry. By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosJay Critch Delivers The "Brown Hair" Music VideoJay Critch drops off his new video for "Brown Hair."By Aron A.
- ProfilesJay Critch Says His Sound Is The "New Wave Of New York" In "On The Come Up"Jay Critch talks Rich The Kid, "Hood Favorite," TME & more in the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- Music VideosJay Critch Links Up With French Montana & Fabolous For "Try It" Music VideoJay Critch comes through with new visuals for "Try It" ft. Fabolous and Fab.By Aron A.
- NewsOffset Joins Jay Critch In Wishing For "Quicker" ReturnsOffset pops up on Jay Critch's debut "Hood Favorite."By Devin Ch
- NewsJay Critch Recruits French Montana & Fabolous For "Try It"Jay Critch holds his own alongside two New York City giants on "Try It."By Aron A.
- NewsStream Jay Critch's New Project "Hood Favorite"Critch takes listeners to the hood. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay Critch Shares "Hood Favorite" Tracklist Ft. Offset, French Montana & Fabolous"Hood Favorite" drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicJay Critch's Album "Hood Favorite" Dropping In JulyJay Critch's new album "Hood Favorite" tabbed for July.By Devin Ch