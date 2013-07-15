holy grail
- NewsJay-Z & The-Dream's Original "Holy Grail" Is HereDuring a songwriting battle with Sean Garrett, The-Dream came through with a surprise gem, the OG version of Jay-Z's "Holy Grail."By Mitch Findlay
- HNHH TVThe-Dream Gives Us A Frat Party Analogy When Breaking Down Jay-Z & Kanye West "WTT" DynamicThe-Dream has one of the most iconic voices in music. Hear his stories.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJay-Z Speaks On "Holy Grail," Fame & The Polarizing Nature Of "Yeezus"Jay-Z speaks on "Holy Grail," his views on fame, "new rules," and the Kanye west's "Yeezus".By Trevor Smith
- NewsJay-Z Remembers Arguing With Kanye West Over "Holy Grail" & "Oceans" While Recording "WTT"Jay-Z and Kanye West argued over who would get "Holy Grail" and "Oceans" during their "Watch The Throne" stage.By Rose Lilah