- Pop CultureRihanna's Topless Picture Angers Hindu CommunityRihanna gets called out for cultural appropriation after posting a topless picture of her wearing a Hindu deity necklace.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCardi B Apologizes Following Backlash Over Hindu Goddess PhotoshootShe said she never meant to offend anyone and will do better research in the future.By Erika Marie
- MusicMulatto Apologizes For Wearing Shirt Depicting Hindu God VishnuThe rapper caught some static online for her fashion choice as fans debated whether or not it was offensive.By Erika Marie