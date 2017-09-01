Highly Intoxicated
- MusicJuicy J Is Executive Producing The New $uicideBoy$ AlbumJuicy J and $uicideboy$ are continuing to expand their chemistry. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsJuicy J "Highly Intoxicated" Mixtape (Review)"Highly Intoxicated" is a testament to Juicy J's consistent ability to adapt and stay relevant.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentJuicy J "Highly Intoxicated" 11 Most Ratchet LyricsWe're highlighting eleven of the most typically-Juicy J-ratchet lyrics from the new mixtape "Highly Intoxicated."By Robyn Merrett
- NewsJuicy J & Cardi B Want To Fuck All Night On "Kamasutra"Cardi B handles the hook on this selection off Juicy J's "Highly Intoxicated."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuicy J, A$AP Rocky & SuicideBoys Get "Freaky" On "Highly Intoxicated" Song HighlightListen to a new song and choice collaboration off Juicy J's new mixtape "Highly Intoxicated."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuicy J's "Highly Intoxicated" New Mixtape Is HereJuicy J's new mixtape "Highly Intoxicated" is here.By Rose Lilah
- MusicJuicy J Shares Release Date & Artwork For “Highly Intoxicated”Juicy J's upcoming mixtape, "Highly Intoxicated," arrives only 3 days from now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuicy J Previews "Highly Intoxicated" Collaborations With $UICIDEBOY$The New Orleans duo is contributing a lot of production to the tape.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJuicy J Taps A$AP Rocky, Cardi B & XXXTENTACION For "Highly Intoxicated" TracklistJuicy J finally shares the tracklist for "Highly Intoxicated." By Mitch Findlay