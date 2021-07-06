Herbalist
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa's BBL Herb Powder Explained: VideoThe "Champions" rapper has long been known for his interesting herbal remedies.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Responds To Criticism Over His BBL Blend, "Stop Viewing Me As A Rapper"NLE wishes he would get the same respect as doctors who perform surgeries.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicNLE Choppa Claps Back At People Joking About His BBL HerbsThe rapper says he has a natural way to have the effects of a BBL as well as increase breast size, but people quickly trolled him.By Erika Marie
- AnticsNLE Choppa Seeks To Cure Herpes & GonorrheaThe rapper-turned-herbalist holds lofty goals.By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicNLE Choppa Announces He's Quitting Music To Become Full-Time HerbalistJack Harlow dubbed him "NLE Chakra" and it looks as if the Memphis rapper is planning to leave his Rap career behind.By Erika Marie