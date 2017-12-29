H.E.R. Volume 1
- MusicH.E.R. Performs "Fate" On "Jimmy Kimmel"Watch H.E.R. deliver on yet another beautiful rendition of "Fate."By Milca P.
- MusicH.E.R. Explains Why She Hid Her Identity: "I Wanted My Music To Be The Main Focus"Gabi Wilson is over hiding who she really is. By Chantilly Post
- NewsChris Brown Joins H.E.R. For DJ Envy-Hosted "Focus (Remix)"H.E.R. enlists Chris Brown for a DJ Envy-hosted remix of "Focus."By Alex Zidel
- MusicH.E.R. and Rihanna Have "Secret Projects" In The WorksH.E.R. reveals how Rihanna slid into the DMs to get a collab started.By Milca P.
- Music VideosH.E.R Gifts Us With "Focus" VisualsH.E.R. comes through with a new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsH.E.R. Drop Off "My Song"H.E.R take things slow on "My Song."By Aron A.