- Original ContentThe Misunderstood Genius Of Vince StaplesThe North Long Beach rapper remains as controversial and intriguing as ever.By Luke Hinz
- NewsVince Staples Talks Corny Rappers Who Hide Behind Drugs & MoneyLong Beach's Vince Staples sits down with Damon Campbell to talk how most rappers hide behind drugs and money. By Angus Walker
- NewsVince Staples "Screen Door" VideoVince Staples asks who's peeping in his "Screen Door" in his new video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsVince Staples "Earlier That Day" Short DocumentaryFollow Vince Staples in his "day in the life"-style documentary entitled "Earlier That Day."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsVince Staples "Fire" VideoWatch Vince Staples' new video for "Fire."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsStream Vince Staples' Debut EP "Hell Can Wait"Stream Vince Staples' Def Jam debut for free.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentExclusive Stream Of A3C Volume 4 Compilation With The Underachievers, Mick Jenkins & MoreListen to an exclusive stream of the new A3C Volume 4 compilation album on HotNewHipHop.By Rose Lilah
- NewsVince Staples Reveals "Hell Can Wait" EP Artwork, New Release Date [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Vince Staples has shared artwork and a new release date for his previously-delayed "Hell Can Wait" EPBy Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsVince Staples Talks Def Jam, Common, ‘Hell Can Wait’ EP & MoreCheck out a new interview with Vince Staples.By Lloyd Jaffe
- InterviewsVince Staples Talks Working With Common, Explains Inspiration For "Hell Can Wait" EPVince Staples dicusses his new "Hell Can Wait" EP and working with Common on "Nobody's Smiling" in an exclusive interview with HNHH.By Patrick Lyons
