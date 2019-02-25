heather williams
- MusicR. Kelly Victims To Receive Over $500K In Royalty PaymentsThe singer's victims can expect a big payday soon.By Ben Mock
- CrimeR. Kelly's Legal & Financial Problems Get Progressively Worse In ChicagoA default judgment was granted against R. Kelly after the singer didn't show up to court.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Is Optimistic & Believes He Will Have Fair Trial, According To LawyerHe also says Kelly has been working on new music.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage's Mom Praises The Game For Dragging Tomi Lahren During ICE CrisisThe Game gets a stamp of approval from 21 Savage's mother.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Sued By Alleged Victim For Sexually Abusing Her As A Minor: ReportR. Kelly's team claims the alleged victim's lawyer tried to shake down the singer. By Aron A.