hamilton mixtape
- Music VideosLin-Manuel Miranda Drops Video For "Wrote My Way Out" Ft. Nas, Dave East & Aloe BlaccCheck out Lin-Manuel Miranda's new video for "Wrote My Way Out," featuring Nas, Dave East & Aloe Blacc.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHere Are The First Week Sales For Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!"Donald Glover has scored his highest charting debut yet.By Trevor Smith
- MusicFirst Week Sales Projections For Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!"Childish Gambino's new album projected to debut at #3.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHelplessAshanti and Ja Rule reunite on a track from the "Hamilton" mixtape. By Trevor Smith