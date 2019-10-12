halloween 2019
- Original ContentRedman's History Of Horror: What Scares Reggie Noble?Redman opens up about his love of scary movies, the deep and disturbing films you might have missed, and the definition of true horror, as we lead up to Halloween.By Mitch Findlay
- TVJimmy Kimmel Brings Back "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy"The 9th annual. By Noah C
- RandomTeacher Placed On Leave After Dressing Up As Rapper Common In BlackfaceHe imitated the rapper's Microsoft commercial for his students.By Erika Marie
- GramKanye West Puts On Two More Massive Masked Costumes In Family Halloween PhotosKanye was the family mascot this Halloween SZN. By Noah C
- MusicDrake Buffs Up To Dress As His Bodyguard For HalloweenBrolic Drizzy. By Noah C
- MusicLil Nas X & Jay-Z Link Up As Cam'ron & Vincent Vega For Epic Halloween PicLil Nas X and Jay-Z's photo op wins Halloween.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureHalloween 2019 Round-Up: The Best Celebrity Looks From the Haunting HolidayWhich one is your favorite?By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Dresses Up As His Father Dennis Graham For Halloween: "Not Planned"Like father, like son.By Erika Marie
- MusicG-Eazy Went All Out On His Edward Scissorhands Halloween Costume"Scary Nights" indeed. By Noah C
- MusicBig Sean Reacts To Jhene Aiko's Ash Ketchum Halloween CostumeDid Jhene just spoil Sean's costume idea?By Noah C
- MusicCardi B Joins Offset On Stage & Performs In Sexy Nurse Halloween CostumeNurse Bardi. By Noah C
- Pop CultureGoogle Reveals The Most Popular Costume Searches For Halloween 2019From ''IT'' characters to Avengers ''Fat Thor,'' these costume searches are hilarious. By Aida C.