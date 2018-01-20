hair-do
- GramSaweetie Debuts Daring New Blonde BobThe "My Type" artist wowed fans with the striking new cut. By Madusa S.
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Trolls Best Bud Blac Chyna In New Purple Hair PhotosAmber made fun of her sidekick's choice of men in the photos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump & Smokepurpp Have Effectively Traded HairstylesLil Pump is Smokepurpp and Smokepurpp is Lil Pump.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Recreates One Of XXXTentacion's Famous HairstylesTrippie Redd is one with XXXTentacion now.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Goes Topless Once Again, Showing Off New BraidsKim Kardashian is yet again sharing a revealing topless pic. By Chantilly Post
- MusicInstagram Gallery: Kehlani's Best HairdosKehlani's ability to rock almost any hairdo is worth a nod.By E Gadsby