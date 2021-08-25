Gyalis
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Shares Cover Of "Gyalis"Chloe reversed the roles in her latest remix. By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsCapella Grey Might Have Another One With "Talk Nice"Capella Grey releases his new single "Talk Nice," the much-anticipated follow-up to "Gyalis."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCapella Grey Explains Why He Disliked Music In 2021, Talks "Gyalis" Come-UpCapella Grey details the making of his song of the year candidate "Gyalis," why he wasn't a fan of most new music releases this year, and how he plans to take over the music industry in the next decade for the fourth day of HNHH's 12 Days of Christmas.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCapella Grey Remixes Song Of The Summer "Gyalis" With Chris Brown & PopcaanCapella Grey shares the "Gyalis" remix with Chris Brown and Popcaan.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTory Lanez Switches Up His Flow While Remixing Capella Grey's "Gyalis"Tory Lanez gives his own rendition of Capella Grey's song of the summer, "Gyalis."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosCapella Grey Releases Video For Song Of The Summer Contender "Gyalis"Capella Grey releases the official music video for "Gyalis," which many have been calling the song of the summer.By Alex Zidel