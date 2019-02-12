gucci boycott
- EntertainmentDapper Dan Says Gucci Snub Is First Black Boycott That Has "Zero Results"He believes if you're going to get behind a cause, make it count.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Flame Gives His Thoughts On Gucci BoycottHe says most high fashion isn't made for black people.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Scolds Man Wearing Gucci: "It’s What’s In You, Not What’s On You"T.I. makes it clear the boycott still stands.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentT.I. Shares Last Text Message His Sister Precious Harris Ever Sent HimT.I.'s last text exchange with his big sister was about the Gucci Blackface scandal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Adds Burberry To The List Of Brands To Boycott: "These Aren't Coincidences"Burberry is now in the ranks of Gucci, Prada, and Moncler.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Ignores Gucci Blackface Scandal By Rocking Head-To-Toe GucciLil Wayne attended a pre-Rolling Loud party wearing all Gucci.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Gucci Boycott Turns "Super Ugly"50 Cent stammers out of bounds in the beginning stages of the "Gucci Wars."By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Responds To Claims His Beef With Floyd Mayweather Is Over Tiny, Not GucciT.I. explains the reason behind releasing "F**k N***a."By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Questions Dapper Dan's Gucci Integrity: "You Are A Black Man First"50 Cent tells Dapper Dan to play his position.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Slams Floyd Mayweather's Literacy As Gucci War ContinuesFloyd Mayweather should be well aware that 50 Cent is not one to be undone. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Burns Gucci T-Shirt In Protest Of Fashion Brand50 Cent joins the Gucci boycott.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Says He's Boycotting Gucci But Won't Retire "Gucci Gang"Lil Pump will continue to perform his breakout hit despite the Gucci boycott.By Aron A.
- SportsAdrien Broner Doesn't Care About The Gucci BoycottBroner is taking the Mayweather approach to Gucci.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Wants Nothing To Do With The Gucci BoycottFloyd isn't with the cancellation of Gucci.By Alexander Cole