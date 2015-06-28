gs9 case
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Mother Provides Update On His Prison ReleaseBobby Shmurda should be out of jail by November 2020.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentFetty Luciano Is GS9's Hidden Gem: Updates On Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy RebelFetty Luciano weighs in on who the "King of New York" really is and how he got started.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda Has A New Plea Deal On The TableBobby Shmurda has accepted a plea deal that will extend his prison sentence one to four years.By hnhh
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Associate Cusses Out Judge, Receives 100+ Years In PrisonBobby Shmurda associate Santino Broderick isn't happy with Justice Abraham Clott.By hnhh
- NewsGS9 Member Rashid "Rasha" Derissant Receives 98 Year SentenceThis does not bode well for Bobby Shmurda's eventual trial.By hnhh
- NewsBobby Shmurda's Girlfriend Pleads Guilty For Attempting To Smuggle "Sharpened Object" Into PrisonKimberly Rousseau, a woman said to be Bobby Shmurda's girlfriend, has reportedly pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a weapon.By Trevor Smith