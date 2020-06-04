Greg McMichael
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Killer Suspect Wants Jail Release For High Blood PressureHis attorney even suggests he's being punished for doing the "right thing."By Madusa S.
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Killers Don't Want Him Called A "Victim" During TrialThe audacity of the McMichael's defense team is appalling. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Suspected Killers Denied BondTravis and Greg McMichael, the two men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, were denied bond during their latest court hearing.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Case: Judge Rules Enough Evidence For Murder TrialSome good news has arrived for those hoping for justice for Ahmaud Arbery.By Alexander Cole