Green Eggs & Ham
- NewsPrincess Nokia Indulges In Her Vengeful Side On "Practice"Princess Nokia dropped two singles today and has two albums dropping on Wednesday. By Noah C
- NewsPrincess Nokia Channels Dr. Seuss For "Green Eggs & Ham"Princess Nokia releases two new singles, including "Green Eggs & Ham," after revealing she has a couple of albums coming out this week.By Alex Zidel
- TVNetflix Honors Dr. Seuss With Exciting New "Green Eggs & Ham" Trailer: WatchThe show is set to debut on Friday.By Alexander Cole
- TVKeegan-Michael Key Perfectly Impersonates Barack Obama While Reading Dr. Seuss BookKeegan-Michael Key never fails to make you laugh.By Chantilly Post