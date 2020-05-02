Goodfellas
- TVPaul Sorvino Of "Goodfellas" & "Law & Order" Fame Has Died At 83The Brooklyn native's publicist confirmed his passing on Monday morning. RIP.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureActor Ray Liotta Passes Away At Age 67Actor Ray Liotta reportedly passed away in his sleep. By Luke Haworth
- TV"Goodfellas" & "The Sopranos" Writers To Collab On New Mafia SeriesThe show does not yet have an official release date but should hit HBO soon. By Noah John
- TVNew Additions To Hulu In May: "Goodfellas," "The Dark Knight" & MoreHulu has a huge list of new content ready to stream for the month of May. Check it out below.By Cole Blake