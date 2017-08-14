good deed
- Pop CultureLogic Tries To Help Fan By Sending Them Into Oncoming TrafficLogic was trying to give the fan money for parking.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureOffset Pays For Family's Items At TargetOffset is in the giving mood. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicKhalid Reveals Music & Arts Foundation For Underserved CommunitiesKhalid is giving back to the community.By Aida C.
- SportsSaints Players Help Disabled Man By Building A Ramp At His HomeThe Saints players showed why they are so respected in the community.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Takes A Thrashing During Dodgeball Game With KidsBrown is all about the kids.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Pulled Up To McDonald's And Gave $10K To Two EmployeesDrake seems to be in a giving mood.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden Took 70 Kids On A Shopping Spree At TargetHarden really gave these kids a Christmas to remember.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Promotes XXXTentacion Merch On Twitter: What's His Stake?Kanye is promoting the XXXTentacion t-shirt he designed in conjunction with the late rapper's estate.By Devin Ch
- MusicLudacris Offers Woman His "Southern Hospitality," Pays Her $375 Grocery Bill"Does he know he's an angel?" asked the woman whose grocery tab Ludacris splurged on.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Jon Helps Get A Primary School Built In GhanaLil Jon does some good for the kids of the world.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper Donates 30K Backpacks To SchoolkidsChance keeps the good deeds coming. By Mitch Findlay