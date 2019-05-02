go loko
- MusicThe Game Drops 10-Minute Freestyle Over Multiple Beats For L.A. LeakersThe rapper is promoting his final album, "Born 2 Rap."By Erika Marie
- MusicYG, Tyga, & Jon G Team Up For "Go Loko" On Ellen DegeneresYG once again holds true to the Mariachi way. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYG Confirms "4REAL 4REAL" Release Date & Says He Has "One More Album Left"YG seems to have some big plans after his next album.By Aron A.
- MusicYG Flexes In "Prolific" Nipsey Hussle SwagYG stays runnin' the marathon.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJimmy Kimmel Translates YG's “Go Loko” Lyrics For The Older Generation Who Can't UnderstandYG couldn't help but laugh. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Extends Co-Sign To YG & Tyga: "Been Running This Sh*t"Drake is definitely feeling the wave that Tyga and YG are on.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosYG Grabs Tyga & Jon Z For "Go Loko" VideoStream YG's "Go Loko" video in preparation for his upcoming tape. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYG's "4REAL 4REAL" Release Date Pushed Back AgainYG came through with a new single today but the album has been pushed back.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Announces New Single "Go Loko" With Tyga & JonzmenNew music from YG dropping tonight.By Aron A.