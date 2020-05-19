Glynn County
- PoliticsNearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's MurderGlynn County Superior Court judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved a nearly all-white jury selection in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after the defense attorneys removed eight potential Black jurors. By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery Was At Construction Site Because He Was Electrician's ApprenticeAhmaud Arbery wasn't trying to steal anything from the construction site he was spotted at, says the Arbery family's lawyer, S. Lee Merritt.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery Harassed By Cops In Newly Released Bodycam Footage From 2017Ahmaud Arbery had a run-in with Glynn County police officers after he was nearly tased for sitting in his car at a local park.By Erika Marie