gleesh
- NewsYung Gleesh Semi-Retires The Gleesh Walk On "Anything Goes"Yung Gleesh pushing rap veganism on his new LP.By Devin Ch
- NewsFAT TREL "Walkin Thru My Hood" VideoCheck out a new video from Fat Trel.By Lloyd Jaffe
- Original ContentFat Trel Explains The Meaning Of "Gleesh", Talks Artwork ControversyFat Trel tals to HNHH in an exclusive interview, speaking on his "Gleesh" mixtape, the infamous cover art, and the future of his Slutty Boyz crew.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWhat We Doing (Remix)HNHH Premiere: Stream and/or download YOG$' remix of Fat Trel and Tracy T's "What We Doing".By hnhh
- NewsNaya Rivera And Big Sean Call Off Their EngagementBig Sean and Naya Rivera have called off their engagement. By hnhh
- NewsFat Trel Discusses "GLEESH" Mixtape, Differentiates Himself From WaleFat Trel discusses the creative process behind his "GLEESH" mixtape.By hnhh
- MixtapesFreshCop Fat Trel and Rockie Fresh's new collaborative record "Fresh".By hnhh
- NewsShoot (Remix)Download Fat Trel, Rick Ross and Young Chop's new "Shoot" remix.By hnhh
- MixtapesGLEESHCop Fat Trel's new "Gleesh" mixtape.By hnhh
- SongsHow U FeelFat Trel throws up his latest offering, "How U Feel," produced by Harry Fraud.By hnhh
- NewsIn My BagMMG's Fat Trel and Wale connect on "In My Bag."By Rose Lilah