Girls Like You
- MusicSZA Doesn't Recognize Herself On DJ Khaled & Cardi B CollaborationsBut her next album feels more her than ever. By Noah C
- MusicCardi B & Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" Ties For Most Weeks In Hot 100's Top 10Congratulations to Maroon 5 and Cardi B!By Chantilly Post
- MusicAdam Levine Explains Why Cardi B's Verse On "Girls Like You" Was ImperativeLevine respects Cardi.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Is Competing With Herself On The Billboard ChartsCardi B is flexing her achievements once again. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Three #1 Singles On The Billboard 100Cardi B celebrates another music milestone.
By Chantilly Post
- MusicMillie Bobby Brown Channels Cardi B & Performs Her Verse At Maroon 5 ShowMillie piles on her hip-hop cred. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B The Only Artist Of 2018 To Have 3 Songs Sell Over 500K In Pure SalesCardi B out here setting more records.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Wants To Hug God After "I Like It" & "Girls Like You" Billboard SuccessCardi B is receiving even more blessings. By Chantilly Post