- AnticsElton John Once Wore A Diaper And “Pissed” Himself During Las Vegas GigElton John opens up about a time when he pissed his pants during a show in Vegas.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyler, The Creator Books Make-up Concert In London Following CancelationTickets for Tyler's next show in London go on sale this Friday.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Reflects On His Duet With Jay-Z At Webster Hall: "Last Night Was Epic"Nas and Jay-Z went above and beyond reconciliation at "B Sides 2." By Devin Ch
- SportsTyronn Lue Left "Lasting Impression" On Lakers After 2nd InterviewTyronn Lue is positioning himself for a reunion with LeBron James & his former employers, "the Purple & Gold."By Devin Ch
- MusicChildish Gambino & Chance The Rapper Let Off Fireworks In Week 2 At CoachellaChildish Gambino dials up the pyrotechnics in Week 2 at Coachella.By Devin Ch
- MusicStormzy Accuses Austrian Promoters Of Racial Profiling Then Cancels AppearanceStormzy accuses "Snowballing" of racially profiling his entourage on the night of his concert booking.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex Drea Kelly "Doesn't See Nothing Wrong" With $22k Club GigsDrea Kelly wants those child support payments to keep flowing in.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ Hus Makes Surprise Return From Prison With Drake Concert PerformanceDrake performs with J Hus signaling an end to the rapper's 8-month prison bid.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Challenges Michael Rapaport To "Suck A Baby D*ck"Kodak Black's war of words with actor Michael Rapaport reaches its lowest point.By Devin Ch
- MusicDRAM Momentarily Stops & Exits Concert To Buy Backwoods, Crowd FollowsEver have a mid-concert craving?By Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap Pacifies Angry College Crowd By Throwing "Blue Hunnids" At ThemFetty Wap likes to throw money at his problems.By Devin Ch
- MusicRoddy Ricch Claims London Cops Want Him Banned After Concert StabbingsRoddy Ricch is heartbroken that London cops are attributing "hip-hop" as a plausible motive for knife attacks that occurred during his concert.By Devin Ch