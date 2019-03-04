Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo and Nike Collab With Uno For 50th AnniversaryNike, Giannis, and Uno collaborated for a custom shoe line and apparel.By Vaughn Johnson
- MusicDrake Teams Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo For "CLB" MerchDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" merch collection appears to take inspiration from Giannis Antetokounmpo's collaborative brand with Nike.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersGiannis' Nike Zoom Freak 1 Receives Mismatched Makeover: DetailsGiannis' signature shoe continues to shine.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersGiannis' Nike Zoom Freak 1 Drops Next Month: Detailed ImagesGiannis Antetokounmpo's foray into sneakers is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDid Giannis Antetokounmpo's Signature Shoe Release Date Leak Early?It looks like the Nike Zoom Freak 1 could be coming in June.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo To Debut Nike Signature Shoe During NBA PlayoffsAntetokoumpo's shoe is called the Nike Freak 1.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersGiannis Antetokounmpo Teases Nike Greek Freak 1 Reveal DateThe Greek Freak hints at 4/4 reveal.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo's Signature Shoe Could Potentially Release This SummerRumors are already circling over the Greek Freak's first shoe.By Alexander Cole