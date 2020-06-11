George Floyd Funeral
- RandomMinneapolis To Hire Influencers To Spread News About George Floyd Murder Trial: ReportThe move is intended to increase accessibility to information to communities that do not follow mainstream news sources. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Recalls Watching Friends Die At The Hands Of The Police As A TeenTiffany Haddish explained why she thought it was important to attend George Floyd's funeral, recalling witnessing numerous friends be murdered by the police.By Erika Marie