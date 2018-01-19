gender discrimination
- TVMo’Nique’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Allowed To Move ForwardThings are not looking good for Netflix in the Mo'Nique discrimination lawsuit. By Madusa S.
- RandomGrammy CEO Files Sexual Harassment Complaint, Claims Recording Academy Is "Rigged"Is the Recording Academy in shambles?By Dominiq R.
- SportsU.S. Women's Soccer Team Agrees To Hold "Pay-Equity Mediation" After World CupThe USWNT has yet to unfold their fists.By Devin Ch
- SportsU.S. Women's Soccer Team Suing USSF Over Gender DiscriminationThe women's team believes they deserve to be paid like their male counterparts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWNBA All-Star Cappie Poindexter: "Pay Me What I Deserve"The WNBA star contests the gendered pay gap in basketball.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentOprah, Chadwick Boseman, & More Sign Open Letter Fighting Gender InequalityThe letter features over 140 signatures. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRita Ora Claims She Faced Discrimination At Roc Nation For Being A WomanRita Ora speaks her mind about her time at Roc Nation.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicToo Short Reportedly Sued For Sexual BatteryToo $hort is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
By Aron A.