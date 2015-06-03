gay marriage
- FoodChick-Fil-A To Close Their First Location In U.K. Amid ProtestsThe location will close after just six months.By Noah C
- PoliticsOhio Rep. Candice Keller Blames Weed, Gay Marriage, Obama For Mass ShootingsWhen in doubt, blame the victim, according to Candice Keller.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAlabama Public Televisions Halt Airing Of "Arthur" Gay Wedding EpisodeAlabama was not here for it at all. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Sister Leaks Major "Empire" Spoiler To Praise BrotherThe actor's sister reveals a major spoiler from tonight's episode. By Aida C.
- SocietyTwitter CEO Slammed For Eating Chick-Fil-A Despite Owner's Anti-LGBT ViewsJack Dorsey was called out on Twitter, ironically. By David Saric
- NewsHip-Hop Reacts To Supreme Court Decision Legalizing Gay MarriageThe hip-hop community reacts to Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJennifer Hudson "I Still Love You" VideoJennifer Hudson shares a video for "I Still Love You."By Patrick Lyons