- MusicYFN Lucci Finally Receives Trial Date In Atlanta Murder And Racketeering Case: ReportYFN Lucci's murder and racketeering case in Fulton County, Georgia, will reportedly go to trial next spring.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicGang Rivals 9lokkNine & Hotboii Charged With Racketeering9lokkNine and Hotboii were two of almost three dozen members of rival gangs charged in Florida. By Joe Abrams
- CrimeYFN Lucci Named In 105-Count Gang Indictment: ReportYFN Lucci was among twelve individuals named in a gang racketeering indictment. By Aron A.