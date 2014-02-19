g i r l
- Music VideosPharrell "Gust Of Wind" VideoWatch Pharrell's new music video for "Gust of Wind."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPharrell's "G I R L" Is Certified GoldTo date, Pharrell's 2014 album "G I R L" has sold 502,000 copies, meaning that it has gone Gold.By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosPharrell Feat. Miley Cyrus "Come Get It Bae" VideoWatch the official music video for Pharrell and Miley Cyrus' "Come Get It Bae" collaboration.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPharrell Announces "Dear G I R L" European Tour DatesPharrell announces a string of European tour dates to support his "G I R L" album.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCharts Don’t Lie: May 11Weekly review of the Hip-Hop and R&B sales/charts.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPharrell Performs "Come Get It Bae" On Jimmy KimmelCheck out Pharrell's performance of "Come Get It Bae" live on Jimmy Kimmel.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSmileListen to a new bonus cut off Pharrell's "G I R L" album, "Smile."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosPharrell "Marilyn Monroe" VideoWatch the new music video for Pharrell's next single "Marilyn Monroe."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsPharrell's Oprah Prime Interview (Preview)A preview of Pharrell's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFirst Week Sales Are In For Rick Ross' "Mastermind" & Pharrell's "G I R L"Check out where Rick Ross' "Mastermind" and Pharrell Williams' "G I R L" debuted at on the Billboard 200.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFirst Week Sales Projections For Rick Ross' "Mastermind" & Pharrell's "G I R L"Check out the projections for Rick Ross, Pharrell and Ashanti.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Pharrell Williams's "G I R L"Pharrell's newest album "G I R L" is one more successful notch in the artist/producer's belt. By Rula Al-Nasrawi
- InterviewsPharrell Sees "G I R L" As An Ode To Women, Admits It's Not PerfectPharrell sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his new album, hitting stores March 4th. By hnhh
- NewsPharrell Responds To Criticism Of His "G I R L" Album CoverPharrell responds to backlash concerning his album artwork for "G I R L", pointing out the inconsistencies.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Pharrell's New Album "G I R L" In Its EntiretyStream Pharrell's upcoming album,"G I R L", for free now on iTunes.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPharrell Says "G I R L" Is His Best Work Yet, Explains TitlePharrell speaks on the influence of women on his new album, "G I R L".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPharrell Explains "G I R L" Album TitleWatch Pharrell explain the meaning behind his "G I R L" album title.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPharrell Announces New Album "G I R L"; Reveals Cover & Release DatePharrell Williams has announced the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album "G I R L".By Kevin Goddard