Future's Self-Titled Album

- Original ContentFuture's "Mask Off" Music Video: The Best GifsThe best moments from Future's "Mask Off" music video.By Rose Lilah
- MusicWatch Future Remove His Face In The "Mask Off" Video TrailerIt's directed by Colin Tilley, who gave us Kendrick Lamar's "Alright."By Trevor Smith
- MusicWatch Future Perform "Mask Off" & Other Hits At Ultra Music FestivalDJ Snake brought the Atlanta rapper out during his headlining set.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 15Khalid makes a top ten debut, Future holds down the #4 and #5 spots, and Kodak Black continues to climb the Hot 100.By Chris Tart
- MusicFuture Explains "FUTURE" & "HNDRXX" Connection, Shares Favorite TracksHe looks at the albums as "one complete project."By Trevor Smith
- MusicFuture Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No. 1 Album Debuts"HNDRXX" has replaced "FUTURE" at the top of the Billboard 200.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 1Future scores his 4th straight #1.By Chris Tart
- MusicFuture Now Has 8 Songs On The Billboard Hot 1005 songs from "FUTURE" and 3 collaborations.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentWord On The Street: FUTURE Vs. HNDRXXHNHH takes to Hollywood Boulevard to get the verdict on Future's two new projects.By Trevor Smith
- MusicFuture Reveals "HNDRXX" Tracklist Featuring Rihanna & The WeekndFuture's second album in two weeks drops this Friday.By Trevor Smith
- MusicRocko Responds To Future: "All I Want Is My Percentage"Rocko elaborates on his lawsuit against Future after the rapper laughed off rumors they had settled.By Trevor Smith
- MusicFuture Discusses Young Thug, Rocko & Drake In Twitter Q&AFuture clears up rumors about Rocko and says he and Thug do "at least" 10 songs every time they're in the studio.By Trevor Smith