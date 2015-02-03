full speed
- NewsKid Ink’s “Full Speed European Tour” Vlog (Ep. 2)Watch Kid Ink takeover Germany & Amsterdam in the second episode of his European Tour vlog series.ByKevin Goddard93 Views
- NewsKid Ink "Full Speed European Tour" Vlog (Ep. 1)Kid Ink takes Ireland and the UK in the first installment of his #FullSpeed European Tour vlog.ByDanny Schwartz85 Views
- NewsDiamonds & Gold (Remix)Check out Kid Ink's big remix of "Diamonds & Gold," featuring Chris Brown, French Montana and Verse Simmonds.ByRose Lilah172 Views
- NewsKid Ink To Tour Europe With Vee The Rula, Bricc Baby & Pia MiaKid Ink will tour Europe with Vee the Rula, Bricc Baby, and Pia Mia starting on October 13. ByAngus Walker7.5K Views
- NewsKid Ink "Faster" VideoHNHH Premiere! Watch Kid Ink's official music video for "Faster."ByRose Lilah133 Views
- NewsKid Ink Performs "Be Real" On Revolt TVKid Ink brings his single "Be Real" to Revolt TV.ByPatrick Lyons95 Views
- NewsKid Ink Feat. Chris Brown "Hotel" VideoKid Ink and Chris Brown get inked up in the "Hotel" video.ByPatrick Lyons154 Views
- NewsKid Ink Will Kick Off His "FULL SPEED" Tour This SaturdayKid Ink will embark on the "FULL SPEED" tour in support of his third album of the same name. ByAngus Walker4.5K Views
- NewsKid Ink Feat. DeJ Loaf "Be Real" VideoWatch Kid Ink and Dej Loaf's "Be Real" video.ByPatrick Lyons213 Views
- NewsFirst Week Sales Projections For Kid Ink's "Full Speed" [Update: Official Numbers Are In]Kid Ink is looking like he will move under 30k opening week with "Full Speed."ByRose Lilah37.0K Views
- NewsShow Must Go OnHNHH Premiere! Check out Kid Ink's "Full Speed" bonus track "Show Must Go On."ByPatrick Lyons216 Views
- ReviewsReview: Kid Ink's "Full Speed"With sizable list of all-star collaborators, Kid Ink's third studio album showcases his ability to make crossover hits for mass appeal.ByEric Diep18.0K Views
- InterviewsKid Ink Talks "Full Speed," Dej Loaf, Lil Wayne, Super Bowl, and Video GamesWe chat with Kid Ink about his new album "Full Speed" and his system for impressing his label with his music. ByPatrick Lyons70 Views
- NewsKid Ink Breaks Down "Round Here" On Sway In The MorningKid Ink talks "Full Speed" on "Sway In The Morning."ByPatrick Lyons138 Views
- NewsKid Ink Visits Best Buy On "Full Speed" Release DayKid Ink visits a Best Buy in NYC to cop deluxe copies of his new album "Full Speed."ByPatrick Lyons124 Views
- Music VideosKid Ink "Round Here" VideoKid Ink drops a video for "Round Here".ByTrevor Smith91 Views
- NewsKid Ink Performs "Hotel" & "Body Language" on Seth MeyersKid Ink performed two hits from "Full Speed" on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night.ByTrevor Smith101 Views
- NewsStream Kid Ink's Sophomore Album "Full Speed"Stream Kid Ink's new album "Full Speed" which is out today.ByRose Lilah11.2K Views