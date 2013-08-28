freebase
- Music Videos2 Chainz "Freebase" Video2 Chainz recreates Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the "Freebase" video.By Trevor Smith
- Music Videos2 Chainz "Trap Back" Video2 Chainz drops the visuals for "Trap Back".By Trevor Smith
- News2 Chainz Says New Album Will Not Be Called "B.O.A.T.S. III"2 Chainz says his third album will not continue the "B.O.A.T.S." theme, but will piggyback off the "Freebase" theme.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFreebase EP2 Chainz drops his "Freebase" EP.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWuda Cuda Shuda2 Chainz delivers a new leak off his upcoming EP, "Wuda Cuda Shuda" featuring Lil Boosie.By Rose Lilah
- News2 Chainz Reveals Tracklist For "Freebase" EP2 Chainz unveils the tracklist for his "Freebase" EP, and enlists Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky and more as features.By Rose Lilah
- News2 Chainz Announces New EP "Freebase" With Cover Art & Release Date2 Chainz announces the release date for a forthcoming EP "Freebase."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBitch Named BitchFreebase of Metro ZU recently unearthed this lo-fi collaborative cut from Denzel Curry and teenage Swedish emcee Yung Lean. It won't be included on his upcoming "Nostalgic 64" project.By hnhh