free bricks 2
- BeefGucci Mane Takes Blame For Future BeefGucci Mane and Future reportedly squashed their beef last week after the whole joint mixtape drama.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGucci Mane & Future "Selling Heroin" VideoWatch Gucci Mane stunt on stage in his new video for "Selling Heroin" with Future.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentGucci Mane & Future's Top 5 CollabsIn honor of "Free Bricks 2," we count down Gucci Mane and Future's five best collaborative tracks. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRR TrucksListen to the intro track off Gucci Mane & Future's newly-released "Free Bricks 2" mixtape called "RR Trucks."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream Gucci Mane & Future's "Free Bricks 2 (Zone 6 Edition)" ProjectSurprise! Gucci Mane & Future reconnect for their "Free Bricks 2" mixtape.By Kevin Goddard