freda's son
- Music VideosYFN Lucci, YFN Trae Pound, and YFN Kay Come Together for "All That"YFN reaches back into the archives.By Milca P.
- MusicYFN Lucci Reveals "Ray Ray From Summer Hill" Cover ArtYFN Lucci is gearing up to drop his debut album in the coming weeks. By Aron A.
- NewsYFN Lucci Kicks Laid Back Reflections On "650 Luc"YFN Lucci delivers a trap lullaby on "650 Luc."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYFN Lucci Thinking About His Girl On "Front Row In LA"YFN Lucci drops "Freda's Son" with standout "Front Row in LA."By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream YFN Lucci's New EP "Freda's Son"Stream YFN Lucci's new 5-song EP "Freda's Son" featuring YFN Kay and YFN Trae PoundBy Kevin Goddard
- MusicYFN Lucci Shares "Freda's Son" Album Cover & Release DateYFN Lucci waxes nostalgic with "Freda's Son" album cover. By Mitch Findlay