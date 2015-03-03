flockaveli
- NewsWaka Flocka Flame's "Flockaveli" Sparked The Massive "Hard In Da Paint"Ten years ago, Waka Flocka Flame changed the game with his debut studio album "Flockaveli." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWaka Flocka's Hard In Da Paint: A Blunt Force Masterclass In Trap FatalismCallous, puncturing, visceral, and goonish. Call it what you will, but "Flockaveli" and it’s centerpiece “Hard In da Paint” signify one of trap music’s most critical junctures.By Luke Hinz
- Music VideosWaka Flocka Delivers "Trap My Ass Off" VideoWhere is "Flockaveli 2?"By Milca P.
- NewsWaka Flocka Returns With "Trap My Ass Off"Flocka Season is approaching. By Aron A.
- MusicWaka Flocka Announces New "Flockaveli 2" Release DateThe Atlanta rapper gave fans an update on the long-delayed project via Snapchat.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentWaka Flocka Flame's Top 10 Turn Up AnthemsPractice your gun sound ad-libs, dread shaking and yelling: these are Waka Flocka Flame's 10 best turn up anthems.By Patrick Lyons