fireplace thenottheotherside
- NewsHodgy Drops His Introspective New Single "I'll Be Good"Odd Future's Hodgy comes through with his latest single "I'll Be Good."By Aron A.
- NewsHodgy "Glory" VideoHodgy drops off a new for "Glory," off his solo debut "Fireplace: TheNotOtherSide."By Kevin Goddard
- ReviewsHodgy's "Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide" (Review)On his official debut, "Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide," Hodgy shows remarkable maturity while being more sonically creative than ever. By Richard Bryan
- NewsTape BeatHodgy and Lil Wayne link up on "Tape Beat."By hnhh
- Original Content10 Essential Hodgy TracksLooking back at Hodgy's career so far.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFinal HourHodgy shares "Final Hour" feat. Busta Rhymes, the second release from his upcoming debut album "Fireplace."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBarbellHodgy, formerly known as Hodgy Beats, releases "Barbell" and announces debut solo album.By Danny Schwartz