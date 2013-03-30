fine china
- NewsJuice WRLD & Future Dazzled Fans With "Fine China"Juice WRLD and Future's collaborative project "WRLD On Drugs" is two years old.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Says A Prayer For Juice WRLD While Rolling Some WeedLil Wayne remembers Juice WRLD before hopping on the deck.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture & Juice WRLD Announce Joint Project “WRLD On Drugs”They also shared a tentative tracklist for "WRLD On Drugs" as well.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFine China (Freestyle)Besides announcing his departure from G.O.O.D Music, Kid Cudi took some time out to spit a quick freestyle over Chris Brown's latest release "Fine China".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFine ChinaThe first single from Chris' upcoming "X" album - he's apparently returning to his roots with this project.By hnhh
- NewsChris Brown Announces "Fine China" Release Date & Nicki Minaj Album FeatureTaking to Twitter Chris Brown reveals his new single will be dropping soon, and that Nicki Minaj will appear on "X." By Rose Lilah