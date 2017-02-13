female empowerment
- MusicJanet Jackson's Performances Slammed By Nephew For "Degrading & Objectifying" WomenTJ Jackson feels as though his aunt's performances are "over-sexualized" in a way that's "not healthy."By Hayley Hynes
- GramCardi B Goes Off On Haters Diminishing Her AchievementsCardi B delivers a 3-minute-plus rant targeting her haters.By Alycia Williams
- SportsNike & Serena Williams Join Forces For "Dream Crazier" CampaignNike and Serena Williams join forces once again in the fight against gender-based discrimination in Sports.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Chosen For Coachella To Showcase Female EmpowermentAriana Grande is one of four women who has headlined Coachella.By Aron A.
- Music VideosTrina Drops Visuals For New Track "She Bad" Featuring Chief PoundWatch the video for Trina and Cheif Pound's new track here. By hnhh
- MusicJoe Budden Fires Back At Misogyny Accusations Over IG Model "Sexcapade" DebateHis insistence on accountability may have veered into a dangerous political territory. By Zaynab
- MusicScHoolboy Q Takes Daughter To Grammy Night And Promotes Girl PowerScHoolBoy Q brought his daughter and wore a pink "girl power" hoodie to the 2017 Grammy Awards.By hnhh