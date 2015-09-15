fbgovo
- NewsFuture Hints At Feature On Drake's "Views From The 6"Future readies his fans for a potential FBG x OVO collab on Drake's "Views from the 6." By Angus Walker
- NewsFuture Buys Drake Diamond-Encrusted FBGOVO RingFuture got Drake (and himself) a really big ring. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Reveals Origin Of The Title "What A Time To Be Alive"Drake got the album's title from Ernest Baker. By Angus Walker
- News"What A Time To Be Alive" Released Through Cash Money & Epic Records"What a Time to Be Alive" has been released through Cash Money and Epic Records. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickFreebandz OVO Sound Radio Now Streaming Live - "What A Time To Be Alive"FBGOVO Sound Radio now streaming live! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!By Angus Walker
- MixtapesDid Drake Just Confirm The Mixtape With Future Or Is He Trolling?Drake just posted the caption "FBGOVO" to Instagram.By Trevor Smith