- TVMarvel Announces Projects Through 2025: New "Avengers," "Fantastic Four," & "Blade" MoviesMarvel continues to play the long game.By Rex Provost
- Movies"Fantastic Four" Reboot To Be Helmed By "Spider-Man" Director Jon WattsThe Fantastic Four will be entering the MCU. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Fantastic Four" Director Shares 2-Star Review Of His Own MovieEven the director isn't a fan.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMarvel Comic Book Arcs We Need To See In The MCUNow that Marvel's next phases are taking shape, we examined the comic book plotlines adaptations that we'd love to see. By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentStan Lee Is Getting A Bronx Street Named In His HonorStan the Man lives onBy Karlton Jahmal
- TVMarvel's "Phase 4": Villains We Want To SeeNow that "Phase 4" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been mapped out, we took a look at what supervillains that we want to see make their way into the next batch of films and TV shows.By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentMarvel Universe Announces "Marvel Zombies" With X-Men & Avengers"The Walking Dead" meets your favourite superheroes. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDirector Matthew Vaughn "Fantastic Four" Reveals How He'd Reboot SeriesWill the fourth time be the charm? By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Writers Reveal Which Characters They Couldn't UseThere were a few characters that could not legally be inserted into the "Endgame."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMarvel Is Re-Writing The Fantastic Four's Origin Story"Marvel history is destroyed."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Remembers Stan Lee With An Emotional Message For FansLee left so many impressions. By Karlton Jahmal