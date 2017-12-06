fall-out
- BeefBlac Chyna BFF Accuses Her Of Embezzlement & Gets Kicked Off ShowBlac Chyna's bestie gets the boot after getting into a dispute with the model. By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Blackson Says "The Academy" Knew About Kevin Hart's "Past"Michael Blackson drags Bill Cosby in the process of re-friending Kevin Hart.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West & Candace Owens Still Friends After Her Lies & "Blexit" Sales Boom: ReportOwens' backtracking might have made a dent in her integrity.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Exposed By "Ex-Roommate": Herpes, Goons, Violent Jealousy & BetrayalThis tea is hotter than the coffee Cardi B threw on her former friend.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Taunts Trippie Redd With Picture Of His Ex-Girlfriend AYLEK$Trippie might have been onto something.By Zaynab
- MusicTiny Disagrees With T.I.'s Handling Of "Houston's" Racial BoycottThe restaurant ban may have been lifted, but differences of opinion still color the picture.By Devin Ch
- SportsKarl-Anthony Towns & Timberwolves Reportedly "Not In A Good Place"Relationship between player and team has never been worse.By Devin Ch
- MusicMase Talks Diddy, Bad Boy Records Fall-Out With Angie MartinezMase talks about his past and present beefs with Angie Martinez.By Matt F