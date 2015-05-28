fakeshoredrive
- MusicUnreleased Kanye West Freestyle From 2000 Surfaces: WatchI miss the old Kanye.By Aron A.
- ProfilesAndrew Barber Is Chicago's Favorite Rap PersonINTERVIEW: Andrew Barber, creator of Chicago-focused blog FakeShoreDrive and Redbull Sound Select curator, talks about his come-up, and shares legendary moments with Chance The Rapper, G Herbo and Twista. By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVBirdman & Mannie Fresh Reunite As Big Tymers Live At 30 Days In ChicagoWatch as Birdman and Mannie Fresh join forces on stage, for a 20-year Big Tymers reunion show, and much more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChance The Rapper's "SURF" Is Complete, Full Of Guest AppearancesFSD's Andrew Barber gives an early report on Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment's new album.By Trevor Smith